At 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, the RNC responded to a call of an assault in the centre city of St. John’s.

Paramedics reported that they had received a dispatch for a 65-year-old female. When they deemed the situation medically non-urgent, the 65-year-old female assaulted one of the paramedics, causing minor injuries.

The female was charged with assault and breach of a probation order, and she was held to appear in court.