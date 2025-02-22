Paralympian Liam Hickey named incoming Board Director at Easter Seals NL

He’s one of the province’s most decorated multi-sport athletes, representing Canada on the international stage for over a decade.

Liam Hickey is a sports icon in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Easter Seals, he says, helped him achieve his dream of competing on a world stage.

Today, another milestone for the 26-year-old. Easter Seals NL has named him the Incoming Board Director – Programs Advisory Committee Member.

From his early days as an Easter Seals NL Ambassador – participating in wheelchair basketball and sledge hockey – to becoming a three-time Paralympian, world champion, and a current member of the Canadian Men’s National Para Ice Hockey Team, Hickey embodies excellence, resilience, and the spirit of inclusion.

In his new role, he will help steer the strategic direction of our programs and play a key role in the expansion of our accessible park (Phase III), ensuring our initiatives remain responsive, inclusive, and effective.

In late October, Hickey was named a recipient of the Order of Newfoundland and Labrador. The Order is the province’s highest honour and recognizes individuals who have demonstrated excellence and achievement in any field of endeavour benefiting in an exemplary manner the province and its residents.