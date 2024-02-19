Paradise Town Councillor, Elizabeth Laurie, passes away

The Paradise town council is mourning the death of one of their own. Town Councillor Elizabeth Laurie died today after a battle with cancer. She was first elected to council in 2009 and served for 15 years, including a term as deputy mayor. Mayor Dan Bobbett released a statement calling her a strong advocate for equality, inclusion, and women in politics, as well as one of his dearest friends.
