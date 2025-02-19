Paradise provides update on Town Hall and services

The Paradise Town Hall and Depot remain closed due to the fire on February 9.

The Town announced on Tuesday that the facility will be closed for several months.

The Town can access its heavy equipment that was stored in the Depot yard and crews can do road snow clearing and garbage collection. The equipment needed for sidewalk clearing and trail grooming was stored inside the Depot and is therefore not accessible at this time.

The Town has borrowed two sidewalk blowers from neighbouring municipalities. Trail grooming is currently not possible as the equipment cannot be accessed.

Most Town services are ongoing. Garbage collection, road snow-clearing operations, and water testing are ongoing. Tax payments can be made through financial institutions, pre-authorized payments, or online. Public Council Meetings are proceeding on the regular schedules via webcasting.

Work is ongoing to relocate Town Hall staff to the Paradise Double Ice Complex so that in-person service can resume. In the meantime, the general email [email protected] and the main phone line 709.782.1400 are being monitored and staff are responding to all inquiries.