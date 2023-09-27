Paradise man charged with sexual violence involving youth

Police have made an arrest in connection with sexual violence on a youth in Paradise, but the RNC says it is not to the case of teacher and volleyball coach Markus Hicks.

In November of 2022, the RNC received a report of suspicious activity and potential sexual violence. The RNC Child Abuse and Sexual Assault (CASA) Unit were engaged to investigate. Using multiple services of the RNC and following information obtained through judicial authorizations, on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 32-year-old Stephen Morrissey of Paradise was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference. Hewas held in custody to appear in Provincial Court today in connection with the offences.

The investigative team believes Morrissey had been using an alias, ‘Elijah Mooner’, on social media applications, and are seeking any information connected to this identity.

The RNC requests that anyone with information to assist this investigation contact the RNC at 709-729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app #SayItHere