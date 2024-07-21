Parade planned for rescued crew of Elite Navigator

A parade is planned in New-Wes-Valley Sunday afternoon for the crew of the Elite Navigator, the seven men who were rescued from sea after a fire on their fishing vessel.
The crew spent almost three days in a life raft until they were found by search-and-rescue teams early Saturday morning.
They arrived home safely on Saturday, greeted by hundreds of people celebrating their return to Valleyfield. The parade is set to begin around 5 p.m. Marykate O’Neill is in the community and will have live coverage on the NTV Sunday Evening Newshour.