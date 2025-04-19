Panhandling and crime among key concerns in feedback released on the pedestrian mall

The City of St. John’s has released a report outlining findings from engagement with both visitors and non-visitors, as well as the downtown business community regarding the Downtown Pedestrian Mall.

Some of the highlights include safety concerns such as panhandling, crime and general safety. Suggestions also included adjusting the season length or hours, adding more events and amenities, increasing public seating and improving promotion.

Both businesses and the public expressed concerns about cleanliness and the need for enhanced beautification downtown.

Many cited a lack of parking and accessible parking.

It was also noted that both visitors and downtown businesses support the Downtown Pedestrian Mall.

Engagement with visitors and non-visitors took place from August 14 to September 29, 2024. Engagement with the downtown business community and organizations took place from January 7 to February 9, 2025.