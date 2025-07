At about 10:00 p.m. on Monday evening, the RNC responded to a business in Mount Pearl for a report of a theft in progress.

Before police arrived, the female suspect had left in a vehicle.

Officers located the vehicle a short distance from the business and as a result of the investigation, the 44-year-old male driver was arrested for breaching court orders and held for court. The 40-year-old female passenger was arrested for theft and released to appear in court at a later date.