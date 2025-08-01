Pair arrested after police deploy spike belt to stop speeding vehicle

At 1:20 a.m., the RNC attempted to stop a vehicle in Conception Bay South, but the driver refused to stop.

Officers pursued the vehicle and utilized a spike belt, forcing the suspect to eventually pull over and stop the vehicle.

Both the driver and passenger were taken into custody. The 48-year-old male driver was charged with impaired driving, refusal of a breath demand, flight from police, dangerous operation and driving while prohibited. The 34-year-old male passenger had an outstanding parole warrant.