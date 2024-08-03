Paid Parking to be Implemented on LeMarchant Road

The City of St. John’s will be changing the current two hour timed parking area on LeMarchant Road between Pleasant Street and Albro Lane to a paid parking area. The paid parking area will have the same two hour maximum as the current timed parking area.

Paid parking will cost $1.75 per hour, similar to other nearby paid parking areas. There will be no change to the residential permit parking area on LeMarchant Road.

Updated signage will be posted prior to parking enforcement coming into effect. All paid parking spaces will have both PayByPhone and Pay Stations available.