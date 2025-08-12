This morning, the Paddy’s Pond Fire remains out of control.

An evacuation alert remains in effect for portions of Paradise and Conception Bay South.

This includes the area on the south side of Topsail Road from the Outer Ring Road exit to the CBS boundary and all properties east of the Manuels River Bridge.

Residents in the advisory area should be prepared to leave on short notice.

Traffic congestion remains a concern. Stay off local roads unless absolutely necessary. Last night, the RNC had to use resources due to heavy traffic heading toward the Minerals Road/Talc Mine area to watch the fire.

Do not stop on Peacekeepers Way to take photos. Avoid the CBS Industrial Park and Fowlers Road.