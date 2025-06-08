Overnight fire destroys vacant home

An overnight fire has destroyed a vacant home in the west end of St. John’s.

At about 1:00 a.m. fire crews responded to the home, on New Pennywell Road. Mike Hall, Platoon Chief with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department (SJRFD) said the blaze was first discovered by a passing police officer, but within minutes multiple 911 calls were received.

Firefighters arrived on the scene a few minutes later to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the boarded-up bungalow. Crews were able to quickly knock most of the fire down, and spent the next while cutting into walls to ensure no hot post remained.

Personnel with Newfoundland Power were called to disconnect power to the home. There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Video from the scene of a fire on New Pennywell Road in St. John’s.