Overnight fire causes significant damage, displaces several residents

An overnight fire in the east end of St. John’s has caused significant damage to a home and displaced several people.

Firefighters responded to the blaze, on Rigolet Crescent, at about 1:00 a.m.. Crews arrived to find fire at the rear of the home, spreading into the eave. Ken Dinn, Platoon Chief with the St. John’s Fire Department, said the fire appears to have started around a deck at the rear of the home. Flames spread up the outside wall, and into the eave of the home.

Firefighters cut away at the roof of the residence to find and extinguish all fire, and to ensure no hot spots remained. Personnel from Newfoundland Power were also called to disconnect power from to the home, which was significantly damaged.

In total, at least six people escaped the fire unharmed and have been displaced from the two-unit home. The Canadian Red Cross was contacted to provide emergency assistance. An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Video from the scene of a fire on Rigolet Crescent in the east end of St. John’s.