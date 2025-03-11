Overnight collision at notorious intersection sends one person to hospital

An overnight collision at one of the most dangerous intersections in St. John’s sent one person to hospital.

Shortly before 1:00 a.m. emergency crews responded to the intersection of Portugal Cove Road and Major’s Path following the two-vehicle collision, which left both a sedan and an SUV with extensive damage. As a result of the crash one person was taken to hospital, their injuries believed to be minor in nature.

The intersection of Portugal Cove Road and Major’s Path has been the subject of much study in recent years due to its notoriety as one of the city’s most dangerous intersections. As a result the City of St. John’s will be constructing a multi-lane roundabout to replace the current intersection. That project is tentatively scheduled to be completed by the fall of 2026.

Video from the scene of a collision at Portugal Cove Road and Major’s Path