Overdue boater in Bloomfield located deceased on shoreline in Brooklyn

An overdue boater was located deceased in Brooklyn over this past weekend. Shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Clarenville RCMP received the report from Musgravetown Fire Department of an overdue man who had departed Bloomfield on the evening of Saturday, in a small boat without a motor and had not returned. Conditions were noted to be windy.

Musgravetown Fire Department responded to assist in a search, while police engaged the Canadian Coast Guard and Triple Bay Eagles Ground Search and Rescue for assistance. While searchers were being deployed, the man’s boat was located by local individuals on a shoreline in Brooklyn and the overdue man was located a short distance away, deceased on a beach. The man was not wearing a life jacket.

With increased use of boats during the summer months, police urge the public to check on weather conditions before departing and to share intended plans with family or friends. Boaters are encouraged to ensure they have proper equipment, including a life jacket or personal floatation device.