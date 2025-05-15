Overdue ATV riders safely located by Deer Lake Ground Search and Rescue

Two overdue ATV riders were safely located this morning by Deer Lake Ground Search and Rescue.

Shortly after midnight on Thursday, police were advised that two individuals traveling on a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle (ATV) had become stuck on a trail near Pynn’s Brook. The riders reportedly abandoned the ATV and began walking towards Pasadena.

Initially, the individuals were within cell service but eventually communication was lost. Deer Lake Ground Search and Rescue (GSAR) was deployed and searched along the trail between Pynn’s Brook and Deer Lake.

The missing riders were located this morning by GSAR, cold but otherwise safe.