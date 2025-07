The Cancer Care Foundation hosted their 3rd annual Golf Fore Hope event at Bally Haly golf course on July 3. Sponsored by Akita Equipment, 32 corporate teams came together to raise $108,350 for The Patient & Family Support Fund.

The Patient & Family Support Fund provides gas, groceries, accommodations, and other basic life necessities to patients in need. All funds raised by the Cancer Care Foundation stay right here in Newfoundland and Labrador.