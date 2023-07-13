Over 100 mm of rain has fallen in Port aux Basques since Wednesday afternoon; rain ends later today

The rain has fallen heavily over much of southwestern Newfoundland since Wednesday afternoon. Here are some totals thus far:
- Channel-Port aux Basques: 102.8 mm
- Wreckhouse: 50 mm
- Burgeo: 9.3 mm
As of this morning, just before 7 AM, doppler radar indicates the heaviest rainfall rates have shifted east of the Port aux Basques area and are down the coast a bit, between Fox Roost and just west of Burgeo.
Channel-Port aux Basques Mayor Brian Button, whom I spoke to via text message this morning, states the town has had crews out since last evening dealing with some residential flooding.
We will have a further update on the impacts on southwestern Newfoundland later today.
A Rainfall Warning remains in effect for the region through later today.
Future radar suggests the rain will continue to ease off throughout the day over the western and southwestern sections of the Island. However, flooding from the overnight rainfall is still a major concern for the next several hours as creeks and rivers and streams take time to crest.
Thursday’s Provincial Outlook
The outlook for the rest of the Province, outside of the southwest coast, is decidedly less extreme. We will see on-and-off showers up the West Coast and onto parts of the Great Northern Peninsula. Through the remainder of the Island, into central and eastern, expect a mix of sun and cloud today. The South Coast and southern-facing shores will see drizzle and fog. Highs will range from the teens south to near 20 or a bit above farther north and into central.
Labrador will see decent weather today, with highs in the teens and 20s. However, an Air Quality Alert remains in effect from the Churchill Valley to the Quebec border into this evening. Click this link for more details on that.
