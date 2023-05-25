Outer Ring Road to be closed on Sunday for cleanup

The Outer Ring Road from Kenmount Road to the Logy Bay Road interchange will be closed on Sunday, May 28, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. for the cleanup of litter and large discarded items.

The closure is necessary to ensure a safe environment for all crews working on and near the highway.

Traffic control will be in place on the highway to guide motorists and ease the flow of traffic. Digital display signs are also being placed along the Outer Ring Road to give advanced notice of the closure.

During the cleanup, barricades will be erected to prohibit access at all entry points:

Logy Bay Road;

Torbay Road;

Aberdeen Avenue;

Portugal Cove Road;

Allandale Road;

Team Gushue Highway;

Thorburn Road; and

Topsail Road.

Updates on the road closure and reopening will be available at nl511.ca and on the 511 smartphone app and on NTV and a ntv.ca