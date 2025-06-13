Outer Ring Road ramp to be temporarily closed

The eastbound ramp leading from the Outer Ring Road (Route 1) to Allandale Road (Exit 46) will be temporarily closed on Sunday between 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

The closure is necessary to facilitate utility pole replacements in the area by Newfoundland Power.

All other ramps will remain open. Motorists are asked to pay attention to traffic control and be prepared to slow down. Information on active highway construction projects and repairs is also available by visiting nl511.ca and on the NL 511 mobile app.