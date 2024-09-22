Our Time: Weaving her way through art

NTV’s Becky Daley profiles Denika Kelly of Kyndly Woven.
Post Views: 33
You Might also like
-
Group of Corner Brook artists highlight upcoming night-time arts festivalBy Don Bradshaw — September 20, 2024
A group of artists in Corner Brook is hoping to entice residence to help contribute…Post Views: 145
-
CNA’s new film, TV hub named after industry pioneer Paul PopeBy Marykate O'Neill — September 20, 2024
The late Paul Pope was a trail-blazer in the province’s tv and movie industry, and…Post Views: 167
-
Quilt and art show brings community together in LewisporteBy Becky Daley — September 16, 2024
A special event took place over the weekend at the United Church in Lewisporte. St.…Post Views: 252