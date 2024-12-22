Our Time: New Rhodes Scholar

NTV’s Becky Daley profiles Meret Ebsary, Newfoundland and Labrador’s newest Rhodes Scholar.
Post Views: 56
You Might also like
-
Our Time: Young N.L. entrepreneur recognized for his work in Nova ScotiaBy Becky Daley — December 15, 2024
A young entrepreneur with a creative flair from this province has had his work go…Post Views: 405
-
Our Time: Emily’s JourneyBy Becky Daley — December 8, 2024
A young girl from this province is now a voice for others after a long…Post Views: 213
-
Our Time: World karate medallistBy Becky Daley — November 17, 2024
A young athlete from this province recently travelled to Portugal for the world karate championships…Post Views: 298