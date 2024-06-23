Our Time: A Sustainable Future

NTV’s Becky Daley profiles Leah Casey, one of the winners of the 2024 TD Scholarship.
Post Views: 53
You Might also like
-
Our Time: ‘Suave’ clothing line incorporates different culturesBy Becky Daley — June 16, 2024
NTV’s Becky Daley reports on Suave, a clothing line that incorporates Newfoundland and Zimbabwe culture.Post Views: 243
-
Our Time: Newcomers chasing dreams in N.L.By Becky Daley — May 19, 2024
NTV’s Becky Daley speaks with Shazia Shaheen about how diversity and inclusion is needed for…Post Views: 651
-
Our Time: Local artist carries on family traditionBy Becky Daley — May 5, 2024
A local artist and photographer is keeping a tradition alive by following in her dad’s…Post Views: 477