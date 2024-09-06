‘Our church is not for sale’: Portugal Cove South parishioners fight to keep community church

Concerned residents and parishioners of Portugal Cove South have written the Archbishop, vowing they will not let their church be sold.

This comes after parishioners were told during a recent Sunday mass at Holy Rosary Church, that an offer was in the process of being accepted for the church. Parishioners say they were shocked.

In a letter sent to NTV News, parishioners say they spent over $134,000 to renovate the church back in 2019. They say they were shocked when back in 2022, residents were told Holy Rosary Church would be included among church properties listed for sale by the Roman Catholic Diocese.

Parishioners say in 2022, they were asked if they were interested in buying back their church. Residents responded with “We are not buying back what we own! Our church is not for sale.”