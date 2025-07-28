Ottawa to cut Marine Atlantic fares by 50 per cent

The federal government has announced major cuts to tolls, fares for inter-provincial ferries in Atlantic Canada, as well as Marine Atlantic this morning, making good on an election campaign promise.

It means Marine Atlantic will reduce its fares by 50 per cent for passengers and passenger vehicles on both routes, as well as a freeze on commercial freight rates, effective Aug. 1.

Carney had promised to make transportation more affordable across Atlantic Canada throughout his federal election campaign in the face of a trade war with the United States. Nearly 65 per cent of goods that are transported to and from this province, are transported through Marine Atlantic.