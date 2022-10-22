Post Views: 77
Health News Politics

Osborne apologizes for not sharing legislation on merging health authorities with privacy commissioner

By Ben Cleary 8 hours ago

The province’s health minister apologized today for not sharing legislation on merging the health authorities with the privacy commissioner. 

The minister called it an oversight by a public servant, but the privacy commissioner says it violated access-to-information laws.  NTVs Ben Cleary reports.

video
play-sharp-fill
Post Views: 77

Scroll to top