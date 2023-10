Lieutenant Governor Judy Foote will hold an investiture ceremony for recipients of the Order of Newfoundland and Labrador today at Government House.

Foote will be joined by Premier Andrew Furey.

The seven inductees this year are David Elms, Noreen Golfman, Dr. Kevin Noel Melvin, Rick Mercer, Dr. Patrick Parfrey, Jean Claude Roy and Andrus Voitk.

The ceremony starts at 11:00 a.m. and will be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube.