Opposition sounding the alarm on shortages of fire fighting staff

By Web Team
Published on July 16, 2023 at 1:22 pm

As the province works to tackle forest fires that continue to burn in Labrador, the opposition is sounding the alarm on shortages of fire fighting staff for these operations. As forest fires swept through central Newfoundland in summer 2022, the province’s five water bombers were out in full force. Now, with just four operating water bombers, PC Forestry Critic Pleaman Forsey says there isn’t time to spare when it comes to recruiting workers.

