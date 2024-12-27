Opposition leaders reflect on 2024

PC leader Tony Wakeham and NDP leader Jim Dinn reflect on 2024 in their year-end interviews.
Post Views: 2
You Might also like
-
Inside Story: A Ukrainian ChristmasBy Maria Kavatsiuk — December 24, 2024
Last weekend, the Ukrainian Weekend School Ridna Shkola hosted a Christmas event at St. Mark’s…Post Views: 219
-
Year-End Preview: Premier Andrew Furey promises second House debate on final Churchill Falls contracts, reacts to Trudeau turmoilBy Michael Connors — December 23, 2024
Premier Andrew Furey promises there will be a second debate in the House of Assembly…Post Views: 287
-
Gathering Place hosts annual Christmas dinnerBy Bailey Howard — December 20, 2024
Today was the annual Christmas dinner at The Gathering Place where more than 400 meals…Post Views: 288