Opposition calls for more action on crime after recent drug death

By Rosie Mullaley
Published on August 1, 2023 at 4:59 pm
Updated on August 1, 2023 8:11 pm

From robberies and violence to guns and drug deaths, the province is seeing more serious crime lately. Now the opposition is calling on government to do something about it, starting with the police. NTV’s Rosie Mullaley reports.

About the Author
Rosie Mullaley is an award-winning journalist who covered the justice beat in St. John’s for many years. A veteran reporter, who spent over three decades with the province’s daily newspaper, she enjoys telling a wide range of stories, from human interest pieces to sports to hard-hitting news and developments that affect citizens in their communities. When she isn’t tracking down the news, she is a talented musician who plays keyboard and guitar and is lead vocalist for the four-piece band Trails End. One of the province’s most respected journalists, she is also the proud mother of two wonderful boys.
