Opening Dates for Splash Pads and Outdoor Pools

The splash pads at the Kenmount Terrace Community Centre and Bannerman Park will open for the season on Thursday. Splash pads are in operation from 9 a.m. to dusk, daily.

The splash pad at Bowring Park will also be operational with the opening of the outdoor pools at Bowring and Bannerman Park on Tuesday, July 2. Visit StJohns.ca/OutdoorPoolsAndSplashPads for full schedules and further information.

Patrons may bring their own lifejackets, kickboards, flippers, hand-paddles and pull-buoys. Personal floats and inflatables are not permitted.