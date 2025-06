Splash pads at the Kenmount Terrace Community Centre and Bannerman Park are open for the season as of today. The splash pads are in operation from 9:00 a.m. to dusk, daily.

The splash pad at Bowring Park will also be operational with the opening of the outdoor pools at Bowring and Bannerman Park on July 2.

Personal floats and inflatables are not permitted, however, users may bring their own lifejackets, kickboards, flippers, hand paddles and pull buoys.