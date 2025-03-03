Open Starlites win national title at 2025 Skate Canada Cup championships

It was an historic win for figure skating in the province.

The Open Starlites of the Mount Pearl-Paradise Skating Club captured the 2025 Skate Canada Cup Championship in the Open Category, claiming a national title.

The 2025 Skate Canada Cup championships hosted 41teams and 700 skaters from across the country in Kitchener/Waterloo competing for national titles in the novice, gold and open categories.

Also representing Newfoundland and Labrador at the championships were two teams from the Prince of Wales Skating Club of St. John’s, and 2 teams from the Mount Pearl Paradise SC which competed in the Novice and Gold category.

