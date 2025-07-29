Open house today for experienced workers at employment centres

Residents aged 55-plus are invited to drop by the Open House for Experienced Workers at all 19 Employment Centres throughout the province today from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The event is geared toward individuals who are considering a career change, looking to upgrade skills, or returning to work after time away or simply exploring new opportunities.

Individuals can get help with identifying work experience and transferable skills, showcasing those skills effectively in a resume, understanding current labour market trends and employer needs, and navigating job search tools in the digital age.

Experienced workers are welcome to drop in, ask questions and discover how Employment Centres can help them plan their next steps.