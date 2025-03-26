Open house today at Employment Centres for high school students

The provincial government is inviting high school students to an open house at all 19 Employment Centres across the province today from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The theme this month is Assisting Students and Preparing Youth for Employment.

Students will have the opportunity to explore the services available to support their career goals, including resume development, interview preparation, job searching and networking, volunteerism, summer job opportunities, and youth entrepreneurship support.

The event will feature a guided tour, interactive activities, a presentation on available services and complimentary food and drink.