Open house for experienced workers at Provincial Employment Centres

The province invites residents aged 55-plus to drop by the Open House for Experienced Workers at all 19 Employment Centres throughout the province on Tuesday, July 29, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Whether you’re considering a career change, looking to upgrade your skills, returning to work after time away or simply exploring new opportunities – this event is for you.

Individuals can avail of the following services to support their career goals, including:

Identifying work experience and transferable skills.

Showcasing those skills effectively in a resume.

Understanding current labour market trends and employer needs.

Navigating job search tools in the digital age.

Experienced workers are welcome to drop in, ask questions and discover how Employment Centres can help them plan their next steps. Residents are encouraged to visit their local Employment Centre at any time for personalized guidance and resources.

To find an employment centre near you, call 1-800-563-6600 or view this listing.