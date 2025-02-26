Open House at Provincial Employment Centres postponed due to weather

Due to anticipated adverse weather conditions, the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador has rescheduled the open house for high school students at all 19 Employment Centres to Thursday, February 27, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

On Thursday, high school students are invited to attend an open house at all 19 Employment Centres across the province.

Students will have the opportunity to learn about the services available to support their career goals, including summer job opportunities, youth entrepreneurship support, resume writing assistance, interview preparation, career planning and development, and information on skilled trades and apprenticeships.

The event will feature a guided tour, interactive activities, a presentation on available services and complimentary food and drink.