Open Farm Day set for this weekend

Farms are opening their doors on Sunday for Open Farm Day 2023, an annual province-wide initiative to highlight the importance and raise awareness of the agriculture industry.

“Open Farm Day is a celebration of agriculture! Events like these are important because they help to raise awareness of the agriculture industry in Newfoundland and Labrador. It’s an opportunity to inspire trust in our farmers by showing the public where and how fresh, local food is produced. Initiatives like these further NLFA’s goal of helping farmers grow and improve our industry and proving that agriculture is essential to the sustainability of our communities and province as a whole,” says Wayne Simmons, President of the Newfoundland & Labrador Federation of Agriculture (NLFA).

This event allows farmers to share their passion for agriculture and teach visitors what a day on the farm looks like. For the public, it’s a fun outing for all ages to meet local farmers and experience how a working farm operates. This initiative includes vegetables, herbs, fruit, berries, greenhouses and livestock.

In the past over 4,000 people visited farms across the province participated in Open Farm Day events. This year farms have registered to host events either in-person or virtually.