Online employment fair attracts thousands of potential workers

In September, the Department of Immigration, Population Growth and Skills hosted its first online fair targeting East and South East Asia, and the Oceania regions. Employers received over 20,000 unique visits, leading to nearly 4,500 job applications. The October 25 fair is attracting tens of thousands of registrations, including 10,000 registered for the health care sector alone.

Newfoundland and Labrador employers with an interest in filling their staffing needs with workers from outside of Canada are encouraged to register for upcoming online immigration fairs, including the Oct. 25, regional fair for Africa.

Online fairs offer employers the ability to access an international talent pool to fill vacancies they cannot fill locally. Employers may instantly connect with prospective international candidates, review resumes and schedule interviews. The fairs focus on in-demand sectors in Newfoundland and Labrador, such as aviation, health care, early childhood education, technology and hospitality.

The fair will last approximately four hours; employers are encouraged to attend the entire event, as job-seekers may ask questions throughout.

The province’s goal includes welcoming 5,100 newcomers annually by 2026.