One sent to hospital following early-morning rollover

One person was sent to hospital following a single-vehicle crash on the Outer Ring Road early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a stretch of the Outer Ring Road between Allandale Road and Portugal Cove Road shortly after 5:30 a.m.. The driver of an eastbound vehicle lost control, causing the vehicle to leave the road and roll over in the median. The car came to rest on its roof, with the driver trapped inside.

Firefighters had to use airbags and cribbing to stabilize the car before cutting off a door in order to extricate the driver. The individual, who was the lone occupant of the car, was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Traffic was slowed in both directions for more than two hours as crews worked and as the scene was cleared.