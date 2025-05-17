One person taken to hospital following two-vehicle collision

One person was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in the west end of St. John’s on Saturday evening.

At about 7:15 p.m. emergency crews were called to the intersection of Topsail Road and Hazelwood Crescent following a t-bone collision involving two cars. Damage to both vehicles was significant. While both occupants of one of the vehicles were not injured, the driver of the second vehicle was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Traffic was slowed in the area as a result of the collision.

