One person taken to hospital following motorcycle mishap

The operator of a motorcycle was taken to hospital Sunday afternoon following a mishap in the west end of St. John’s.

The incident happened at about noon on Waterford Bridge Road, east of Bay Bulls Road. The operator of a motorcycle is reported to have lost control, crashing their bike. Firefighters and paramedics worked to stabilize the individual before placing them aboard an ambulance for transport to hospital. Their injuries were reportedly not life-threatening.

The motorcycle showed signs of minor damage. Traffic was slowed in the area until the scene could be cleared.

