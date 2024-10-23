One person taken to hospital following lunch hour collision

A collision in the west end of St. John’s over the lunch hour on Wednesday sent one person to hospital.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Canada Drive and Hamlyn Road shortly before 12:45 p.m.. The collision, involving two sedans, caused moderate damage to both vehicles. Both drivers, who were the only occupants, were assessed at the scene by paramedics, with one of them being taken to hospital. Their injuries were not believed to be serious.

The collision slowed and redirected traffic in the area, until the scene could be cleared.

One person was taken to hospital following a collision in the west end of St. John's on Wednesday afternoon. (Earl Noble / NTV News)