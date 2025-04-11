One person taken to hospital after car crashes into east-end home, causing extensive damage

A single-vehicle crash overnight caused extensive damage to a home and sent one person to hospital.

Shortly after 12:15 a.m. on Friday morning emergency crews were called to Elizabeth Avenue, near Elizabeth Towers, after a car crashed into a home. The driver of an eastbound sedan lost control of the vehicle and left the road. The car traveled across two front lawns before crashing into the corner of a house. The force of the crash tore open the side of the built-in garage, leaving a large hole in the home.

The driver of the car, who was conscious and speaking with first responders, was taken to hospital. While their condition was not immediately known, their injuries did not appear to be serious.

There were no injuries to anyone inside the home at the time. Police closed a small portion of Elizabeth Avenue for a time, as they investigated.

Video from the scene of a single-vehicle crash in St. John’s early Friday morning.

