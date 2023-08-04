News

One person dead following collision on Veterans Memorial Highway

Posted: August 4, 2023 3:23 pm |
By Marykate O'Neill


At approximately 7:00 a.m. this morning, RCMP responded to a report of a vehicle that had crashed on the Veterans Memorial Highway between the Bay Roberts and North River exits. The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.

A RCMP traffic analyst also responded and is engaged in the investigation, along with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The RCMP thanks the Bay Roberts Fire Rescue and the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure for their assistance at the scene.

