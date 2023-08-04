One person dead following collision on Veterans Memorial Highway

At approximately 7:00 a.m. this morning, RCMP responded to a report of a vehicle that had crashed on the Veterans Memorial Highway between the Bay Roberts and North River exits. The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.
A RCMP traffic analyst also responded and is engaged in the investigation, along with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
The RCMP thanks the Bay Roberts Fire Rescue and the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure for their assistance at the scene.
Three Arrested in Drug Trafficking InvestigationBy David Salter — 2 hours ago
Three Corner Brook residents were arrested on July 26th as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation announced today by the RCMP-RNC Joint Forces Operations West (JFO West).
Twenty-nine-year-old Travis Chambers is charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking in Cocaine.
Police officers executed a search warrant at the residence of Chambers in Corner Brook, authorized under the Controlled Drug and Substances Act, and also searched his vehicle. A quantity of cocaine and cash, among other items, were seized.
Also arrested were twenty-six-year-old Brittany Lawlor, who is charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking in Cocaine, and thirty-year-old Alex Payne, who is charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking in Cocaine and Breach of Release Order.
All three will appear in court at a later date.
JFO West, which includes dedicated police officers from both the RCMP and RNC, targets drug trafficking and organized crime on the west coast of the province.Post Views: 62
Class-action lawsuit in the works for 116 fertility patients involved in privacy breachBy Bailey Howard — 1 hour ago
A privacy breach affecting more than 100 fertility patients has now led to a class-action lawsuit. The breach happened last month as a result of an email from Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services.
Lawyer Bob Buckingham has begun the process of a class-action lawsuit which calls for financial compensation, as well as an acknowledgement from the authority of the mistake and support for those impacted who are struggling as a result of the breach.
The next step in the suit is certification. Once that happens Buckingham says he expects the lawsuit to be filed in the next couple of weeks. He hopes for a swift resolution outside of the courts.
A web page has been launched on Buckingham Law’s website.
NTV’s Bailey Howard will have more on this story on the NTV Evening Newshour.Post Views: 37
Family search for missing Goulds manBy Bailey Howard — 48 mins ago
The family of a missing Goulds man has put out a plea to the public to help in the search.
31-year-old Joseph Whelan was last seen on August 1 at 10:45 p.m. in the area of Windmere Road in the Fourth Pond area of Goulds. He is described as 5’9″, 250 pounds with light brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark grey shirt, grey shorts and black sneakers.
Whelan’s family have been vocal on social media, saying the police have given up efforts in the search for the missing father of three, with another on the way and the family is taking things into their own hands.
The family held a community search this afternoon.
Anyone with information on Whelan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.Post Views: 45