Officials urge residents to be prepared as forest fire season continues

There are predictions this forest fire season could be an active one across Atlantic Canada. Today Pleamon Forsey, MHA for Exploit’s, is cautioning government to be ready for the upcoming season by having sufficient ground crews and water bombers.

In Grand Falls-Windsor, Fire Chief, Vince Mackenzie wants residents to be prepared. He says in an emergency everyone should be prepared to leave their home for 72 hours by revisiting their personal emergency plans.

Currently, there are two active fires in the province.