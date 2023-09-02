Officials thank workers to mark Labour Day

People across the province are taking advantage of the last long weekend of this summer, but of course Labour Day Weekend is a time to reflect on the achievements of workers.

Minister Responsible For Labour Bernard Davis says he is thanking workers in Newfoundland and Labrador on this Labour Day Weekend, for their important contributions towards building a strong workforce in the province.

Davis says he is also proud of the work government is doing, including increases to the minimum wage, which will reach $15 dollars per hour on October 1.