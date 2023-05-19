FFAW ‘reluctantly’ signs offer to start crab fishery

After more than six weeks, the FFAW Snow Crab Bargaining Committee has “reluctantly” agreed to sign off on a final offer from ASP to start a crab fishery this year.

According to the FFAW, the offer guarantees a minimum price of 2.20 and includes incremental increases as the Urner Barry price increase, which ensures the price will not drop lower regardless of potential market drops. The agreement was made on the stipulation that Premier Furey publicly commit to revamping the final offer selection (Panel) process and work towards a formula prior to the 2024 season.

– 2.20 to start and a minimum for the year

– 2.25 @ 4.85

– 2.30 @ 4.95

– 2.60 @ 5.50

– 2.75 @ 6.00

– Reconsideration at 6.01 USD

– Without prejudice, for the 2023 season only.

“Nobody on the Committee is happy to be signing this deal today. This Committee put hundreds of volunteer hours into trying to find a better outcome for harvesters, and having this industry at a standstill for over six weeks was incredibly challenging on many fronts,” says FFAW-Unifor President Greg Pretty. “Harvesters hoped the market situation would improve over the last several weeks. Those hopes did not materialize, and without a doubt the Committee was backed into a corner,” Pretty says.

FFAW-Unifor is continuing to lobby for changes to EI qualifications this year. Our members are facing a significant reduction in earnings this year, and they must receive commitment that financial help will be there to help them make it to next season. Our Union has been in constant communication with all levels involved in this assistance and are working on a comprehensive benefit proposal that will ensure members are supported through these exceptional circumstances.”

