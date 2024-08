At 10:15 p.m. on Monday evening, two off-duty RNC officers observed a male going through vehicles and trespassing on properties in the Cowan Heights area.

The off-duty officers arrested the 22-year-old male and called the police, once on scene he was passed over to officers and then taken to the City Lock-up where he is being held for court.

He is charged with breaching probation, breaching a release order, mischief and trespassing at night.