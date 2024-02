Due to scheduling challenges, the 42nd Anniversary Ocean Ranger Memorial Service will no longer be taking place at the Basilica, but will instead be taking place at Gonzaga High School. The memorial service will take place on Monday, Feb. 19, at 1:00 pm. The community comes together each year to remember the 84 lives lost on the Ocean Ranger back in 1982.

NTV News will be at the ceremony, and have coverage.